Evelyn Rafalowski oversees final board meeting as Sullivan County Director of Schools

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski oversaw her last board meeting Thursday night.

She’s retiring after years working in the school system.

Rafalowski will be replaced by Dr. David Cox who is coming from a school system in Maryland and is originally from Hawkins County.

Thursday night – a tearful Rafalowski told us she’s enjoyed every minute of her time with the school system.

“The question: Why do you do what you do? And that answer is always the same. You do it for the child. And we have amazing students, amazing teachers and staff,” Rafalowski said.

Dr. Cox’s first day on the job is coming up on August 1.