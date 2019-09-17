Educator of the Week: Jeryn Horne

Jeryn Horne’s mother was a teacher, and so were her grandmothers and aunts. She even has a younger sister who is in education, so it’s easy to see why she’s been a staple of Sullivan County schools for over 20 years.

Currently, she teaches 18 students in her classroom at Bluff City Elementary.

She’s taught just about every grade from kindergarten to 4th grade.

Horne is currently in her tenth year teaching kindergarten.

She calls this time in her young students’ lives “magical,” because they come in nearly as a blank slate and leave their first year of school with basic skills of reading, writing and math.

Just how much influence has Mrs. Horne had in Sullivan County? She’s beginning her second generation of kindergartners.

“It’s amazing, this has really been my first year that I’ve done that. I actually have three here in Kindergarten that I had in Kindergarten. The look on their faces when they see I’m still here and I’m actually going to be teaching their children it’s a great feeling,” said Horne.