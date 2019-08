KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) The Volunteers defense struggled in the conference last season, sitting third to last in points per game and placing ninth in yards.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt needed to make some changes, so he brought in Derrick Ansley. The Troy alum has an impressive resume, which includes two national titles at Alabama, coaching five All-Americans and even spending time with the Oakland Raiders last season as their defensive backs coach.