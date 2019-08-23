Coalition for Kids annual tailgate party set for August 29

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fundraiser is coming up that will help keep the doors open for a local children’s charity.

The annual Coalition For Kids Tailgate Party will be held on Thursday, August 29 from 6 to 9 pm at the Johnson City Country Club. They are trying to sell 800 tickets at $100 each with proceeds going directly to Coalition For Kids.

“This is that time where we’re trying to raise over $100,000 just to keep going because we tell people it takes $600 to sponsor a child to be in our program and so this $100,000 is huge to keep our program doors going with over 400 kids a day,” Executive Director Randy Hensley said.

There will be a $10,000 reverse auction, live auction, silent auction, corn hole games and the 2019 season Thursday night opener football game on TV with lots of food and drinks. Taking care of the kids is where most of this money will go to, but there are always other expenses that seem to come up.

Hensley added, “We just replaced a $20,000 heat pump, bought an $8,500 bus, all because we had to. Those are not the things you want to have to do, those are the things that you end up having to do. So we just have to keep pushing hard and keep raising money.”

For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.coalitionforkids.org/tailgate or call Coalition For Kids at 423-434-2031 and ask for Beth or Jan.

