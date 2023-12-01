ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – When you walk into Kyle Price’s Elizabethton home, there’s no doubt he’s a Marine Corps. veteran. However, his service was not always on such display.

“At first I didn’t tell anybody,” Price said. “In later years, things changed. The environment changed, and so I changed with the environment.”

Price served in Vietnam but wasn’t drafted.

“I was going to East Tennessee State University, not doing too good, and I knew that I probably would get drafted,” he said. “I was an M-60 machine gunner which was, they say, a very dangerous job, but I somehow lived through it and didn’t get wounded.”

After returning home, he was stationed in San Francisco. While he didn’t get a warm ‘welcome home,’ he said people were kind there.

“Everybody was really, really nice to me. So I didn’t experience some of the bad things,” Price said.

One of his proudest moments as of late was receiving a 50th Year Anniversary Pin for serving in Vietnam. News Channel 11 was there when Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger awarded him in 2021.

“When somebody thanks me for my service, I get emotional. It means a lot, really,” he said. “To those who truly know me, no explanation is necessary. But those who do not – none is possible and only Marines and veterans understand me. So not my family or friends. So many Marines really understand and remember veterans that it’s hard to put into words.”

Price wasn’t injured in Vietnam but still suffers from the impacts of Agent Orange.

“I lost my big left toe to diabetes due to Agent Orange, which is hard on my balance,” he said. “I can walk fine, but my balance is not that good, and that’s why I’ve got canes and stuff.”

Now, he’s involved in several military organizations like the VFW in Elizabethton and the Military Honor of Devil Dogs.

“It makes me happy to be around other veterans: Army, Navy, Marines. It doesn’t matter,” he said. “Just people who have served.”

Price has also crossed the equator six times and became a Shellback. He is so proud of that accomplishment that it’s framed in his living room, too.