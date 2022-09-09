JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities veteran is leading the charge to attract other vets to this region. He’s convinced it could be a solution in the making for the area’s serious labor shortage.

“I don’t want this to be just a veteran event, and I don’t want it to be just a non-veteran event,” said Rob Campbell, a retired U.S. Army Colonel who moved to the Tri-Cities after 27 years of military service. “I’ve said before that there’s this chasm between us, the military and society.”

News Channel 11 profiled Campbell’s service in our “Veterans Voices” series in April.

Since then, the retired Army Colonel turned author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur has developed a coalition of volunteers and won support from local chambers of commerce to plan a first-of-its-kind event aimed at bringing regional leaders together around a singular, veteran-focused vision.

“It’s called ‘Salutes and Handshakes,'” he said. “It’s an event to attract and retain talent here in the Southern Appalachian region.”

Campbell said the event’s name is a nod to the perfect partnership that happens when the civilian workforce transitions from being “veteran-friendly” to what he calls “veteran ready.”

“It’s time that we come together,” he said. “Salutes and handshakes. You salute me. I extend a handshake. You salute me as a military person. I salute. I extend a handshake as a nonmilitary person because we need each other desperately. I believe that the businesses around this region need veterans in them. I also believe that veterans need the society that I have found here to help them in their own career life, get accustomed to and assimilated back into society.”

Campbell said so far, the response to the Nov. 4 event at ETSU’s Millennium Center in Johnson City has been encouraging.

“People are ready to help,” he said. “If they see something that’s worthwhile and they think you’re legit behind it, they’re ready to jump in and help.”

He’s hoping it’s the beginning of something new – a dedicated regional ongoing effort to prioritize veteran employment in this part of the country.

“It’s a bit of a kickoff, and so we want to present kind of the problem and some solutions and get the juices flowing to everybody motivated to come together,” he said. “That’s the goal of the day. And then we’ll take it from there. I don’t know what that looks like after, but we’ve got the vision of what we want to do.”

Salutes and Handshakes will be held Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the ETSU Millennium Center in Johnson City.

The event will include panel discussions and an opportunity fair where employers and potential veteran employees can connect.

More information can be found HERE.