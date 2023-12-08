GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ken Nickle has one piece of advice following his time in the Army.

“I would tell everybody to go into the military, if they have the opportunity to do so, to serve for just a short time,” he said. “Both to see what the world is like outside of our incredible country and also just to get the basic responsibility and understanding of how to move in a business-like fashion to get things done.”

Nickle first enlisted in 1992 and served stateside in San Antonio and Washington, D.C. He got out and went back to school where he met his wife, Carla. Then the two went into the Army together.

“Afterwards went on to active duty during which time we went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, Fort Wainwright, Alaska- all in between- I spent a little over a year in North Iraq and Carla spent a little over a year up in Afghanistan,” he said. “We got off of active duty and since then I’ve been out from here either with the national guard or the reserves to Kuwait twice, Kosovo, Honduras, and then spent a few months on a Covid response team when Covid hit.”

While they were able to see a lot of the world, Nickle and his wife also gained the skills to start Nickle Ridge Winery.

“It definitely affects what we want to do here, making just a nice place to be for us and for everybody,” Nickle said. “As veterans, we actually try to make sure we promote veterans as well. We give our discounts to our veterans all the time.”

The two enjoyed going to wineries so much that they decided to bring one to Greeneville, where Carla is from and where they live now.

“We’ve experimented with multiple varietals of grapes but here- things change a little bit each time,” Nickle said. “We get different wines out but we have tastings that let people sort of get an idea for what the different wines are currently.”

Now they’re in the process of growing their own grapes.

“We want to be a local winery that people want to come out to. Right now our processes of just refining and improving our making of the wine from the fermentation process forward to our final product,” Nickle said. “Now we’ve planted our vineyard so we’re going to actually instead of buying our grapes and juice- really try to take it from ground up and work through that one step at a time.”

Nickle Ridge Winery is located at 144 W. Depot Street in Greeneville. It’s open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.