CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – All around H. Bowlin’s house in Church Hill, Tennessee, you’ll find plenty of reminders that he just celebrated his 103rd birthday.

But inside his home, you’ll find no visual reminders of a major chapter in Bowlin’s long life – the time he spent on the front lines of battle during World War II. That’s intentional, he told News Channel 11.

“I try not to,” Bowlin said when asked if he ever thinks of the war. “I just did what I was supposed to do while I could, and I figured my job was saving lives. That was the main thing, just keep people in contact so they could go home and live.”

Bowlin said he has several memories he would like to forget but cannot.

“I saw things that would make you sick,” he said. “But I never got a scratch.”

Even at 103, H. Bowlin recalls the painful details of service in World War II.

It’s likely Bowlin’s level-headedness that sustained him through the upheaval of being a husband and father of two young children with a job at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport to being drafted into the Army and sent to Europe.

Bowlin trained as a rifleman, but for reasons still unknown to him, the Army made him a communications wireman running phone lines between command posts and the troops in combat on the front lines.

“That was to keep everyone in contact,” he said. “That affected everything.”

Bowlin said Army wiremen were on call 24/7.

“I worked day and night,” he said. “I worked without sleep two or three days at a time. That was my job to do this and stay on. I didn’t run from anything. I just done my job.”

But Bowlin was confronted with something more powerful than fatigue, the realization that his job was critical to saving lives. So when offered a chance to leave the front and go on leave, he said no.

“They ordered me one time to go rest in France, and I said no. I didn’t want to go,” he said. Bowlin had seen firsthand what happened when communication lines went down in battle. “I wanted to stay with the men.”

After the war, Bowlin came home only to fight a new battle. He now describes it as a mental breakdown, the echoes of the trauma he only thought was behind him.

“The first man I saw dead, I just froze,” he said. “And then I saw thousands after that.”

“I wasn’t looking back on what happened,” he said. “It just hit me. It just wrecked me. It was rough. But I made it through.”

Bowlin said his child’s pediatrician suggested vitamin injections, a remedy he said somehow helped him be well again.

“I wouldn’t talk about it for years,” he said. “I wouldn’t talk about it. It did something to me.”

Family photos fill the Bowlin home in Church Hill, Tennessee. But none of the photos show him during World War 2, a time in his life he tried hard to forget.

Now, one of the nation’s oldest living World War II veterans says he’s able to look back and be thankful.

“I don’t boast about anything,” he said. “But I’m glad I did what I did and got through it.”