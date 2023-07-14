MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL)- It’s been almost three years since Hazel Roi McInturff Berry graced the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, but her name is still heard in the halls.

The legacy she leaves behind goes well beyond her time in the Navy.

“She was one of the first to leave home to do something like that,” Berry’s daughter, Dianne Shew said.

At 19, Berry left her home in Unicoi to go to the United States Naval Training School in The Bronx, New York during World War II.

“She was actually up north and she worked in computers back in the day when computers were a room full of people,” said Shew. “They called her ‘McInturff’ and they always made fun of her because she was from the south…. of the way she talked.”

Berry was assigned to the Bureau of Supplies and Accounts field branch in Cleveland, Ohio. Upon her honorable discharge in 1946, she achieved a naval ranking of storekeeper second class with authorization to wear American campaign and WWII victory ribbons.

But her service didn’t stop there.

“She made people laugh, made people happy, went in to every room that she could… seeing if they were okay,” said Shew. “She served coffee and doughnuts… but I think mainly happiness.”

Berry returned home with her husband Richard who was also in the Navy and from Unicoi.

She then became an American Red Cross “Candy Striper” at the Veterans Affairs (VA).

“She started coming to the VA in the [1960s],” Shew said. “She taught herself to drive so that she could come here… backing up and down the driveway.”

Berry did everything from pushing Veteran patients in wheelchairs, playing cards with them, helping with special events and lending a hand wherever she was needed, mostly in the Community Living Center.

“She had 55 years of volunteer service, more than 12 thousand hours of volunteer service and that is truly unheard of,” said Nichole Chapin, the Women’s Veterans Program Manager.

In 2021, the Secretary of the VA put out a memorandum encouraging facilities to recognize women veterans by renaming common spaces. The Mountain Home VA did just that in June, renaming a space where Berry spent much of her time volunteering.

“In response, our women’s veterans health committee immediately nominated Hazel Berry and recommended the [Community Living Center] dining room due to the time she spent volunteering there serving fellow veterans with coffee cookies and conversation,” Chapin said during the dedication ceremony in June.

Berry passed away in November 2020 at the age of 95.

“Our facility didn’t have a chance to recognize her in a way that we would’ve liked to during that time so this a way for us to all come together when things are a bit safer and honor [Berry],” said Chapin.

Some of the veterans Berry assisted and her family were in attendance at the ceremony.

“This was a big part of her life. When Dad was sick, he was treated so well here,” said Shew. “In this day and time you hear a lot of things about the Veterans Administration but when you’re here and you’re working and see it first hand- what a good job they actually do for people.”

After Berry’s husband Richard passed away, her family says she started volunteering two days a week instead of just one, something her daughters say kept her going.

“It was twofold, you talk about what she gave here but it gave a lot back to her,” said Shew.

And in their family, volunteering at the VA didn’t stop with Berry, her other daughter, Karen, now volunteers at the VA in Mountain Home.