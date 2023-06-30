JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)– Farmer’s markets are open in communities across the Tri-Cities.

One of them is making a return this summer after a long break because of the pandemic, and serving veterans is at the heart of this market’s mission.

Every Thursday, the second-floor lobby of Building 160 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is transformed into a market for fresh food and handmade treasures.

Arnold Greiber is one of the vendors.

“We pick it the day, usually the day before, they’re getting it fresh and the seasons don’t last long,” said Greiber of Greiber Family Farm. “So when you have fresh stuff, you have to get it while it’s available.”

Greiber is a U.S. Navy Veteran turned farmer in Shady Valley, Tennessee. He was thrilled to hear the market was back after a long hiatus caused by the pandemic.

“When they reinstituted it, I was happy to come back. Plus, we’re indoors,” said Greiber. “We’re not outside under a hot tent.”

The public is welcome at the VA Farmer’s Market to shop for locally sourced produce, meat, bread, and even clothes and homemade dog treats.

“This is the vision of a committee that’s come together at our facility,” said Tia Filhiol, Co-Chair of the Farmer’s Market Committee. “It’s a passion project of a lot of people who wanted to have farmers and producers at our facility to offer good options to our nation’s veterans and to our team members.”

“I think it’s a great opportunity for veterans to get their minds off of what’s wrong with them and see a little bit about what’s out there,” said U.S. Marine Corps veteran Shannon Burke.

While most farmer’s markets are seasonal, this one is year-round in an effort to bring the best of the region to women and men who served our country.

Market days in Building 160 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More vendors are welcome, according to organizers.