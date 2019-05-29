Year supply of groceries, gas prizes for this year’s Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City officials have announced plans for the 34th annual Pepsi Independence Day Celebration at Freedom Hall in Johnson City.

Fireworks, live entertainment and giveaways are all included in this year’s party.

The activities will kick off at 5 p.m. July 4th. Fireworks will begin at 9:55 p.m.

This year’s grand prize is a one year supply of groceries valued at $10,000 from Pepsi and presented by Food City.

Other prizes include a year supply of gas, a year supply of Pepsi and an Anakeesta Super Pack Getaway prize pack.

The night’s events include a tribute to gold star families and disabled veterans along with music acts including Southern Rebellion, Adam Craig and Jimbo Whaley and Greenbriar.

Officials have noted that those attending should use clear bags. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Charcoal grills and other incendiary devices are also prohibited.

If you do need transportation to Freedom Hall, there will be a free Johnson City Transit bus service from both the corner of State of Franklin and University Parkway and Winged Deer Park.

Both the Freedom Hall Pool and Kermit Tipton Stadium will be closed on July 4th.