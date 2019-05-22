WATCH: Renaming the Region Town Hall

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- There’s an effort underway to change how the rest of the country sees the Tri-Cities.

Local leaders say renaming the region is a crucial step to counter some of our areas biggest problems, beginning with population decline. 

Experts say shrinking numbers are putting the Tri-Cities at a disadvantage when it comes to economic development. 

Beyond business, leaders say this trend has major implications for rural education, as many counties consider closing schools to offset the loss of hundreds of students. 

In light of these problems, leaders are looking to neighboring regions for solutions, trying to figure out how to entice more people to visit, work and plant roots in the region. 

This effort doesn’t end with a new name. 

Political leaders are also committing to collaborate, rather than compete, across state and county lines to bring in new business and tourists. 

News Channel 11’s Jackie DeFusco took an in-depth look at the many factors underlying the push to rename the region: 

