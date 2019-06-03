Sullivan County Animal Shelter to reopen Monday following parvo outbreak

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A volunteer group with the Sullivan County Animal Shelter shared on Facebook Sunday night that the Sullivan County Animal Shelter is reopening Monday following an outbreak of parvovirus.

Officials with the Sullivan County Animal Shelter told News Channel 11 last week that five dogs have now been put down due to the virus outbreak.

Shelter Manager Peter Hanson told us that as long as there are no new cases over the weekend, the shelter would reopen Monday.

The post says the shelter is full and is encouraging adoption, fostering and animal rescue.