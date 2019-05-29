Should you rent or buy? Report says it depends on where you live

This Monday, April 23, 2018, photo shows a “Sold” sign in front of a home in Jackson, Miss. On Thursday, April 26, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Is it cheaper to buy or rent a home?



According to a report by realtor.com, it depends on where you call home.

The report, published in April, depicts a heat map across the country of renting vs buying – dots of red indicate counties where buying a home is cheaper where blue shows counties where renting is the cheaper option.

The report uses data from county-level residential listing price data on realtor.com for April for the housing prices. Rental prices come from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data. That data is compared to median monthly costs of renting and buying relative to median income.

According to the report, renting costs have surged in 66 percent of counties in the country.

Nationwide, areas with large cities dominate the top 10 counties where it is cheaper to rent. Our area is a mix, though.

Out of Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi Counties in Tennessee, Carter County is the only county where it is cheaper to buy a home. Hawkins County came out equal in rent vs buy prices.

The opposite is true for southwest Virginia – out of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Washington and Wise Counties, Washington County is the only county in which it is cheaper to rent rather than buy a home.



Find out where your county stands here:

Tennessee Rent vs Buy Carter County 2% cheaper to BUY2 Greene County 4% cheaper to RENT Hawkins County equal to BUY and RENT Johnson County 16% cheaper to RENT Greene County 4% cheaper to RENT Unicoi County 2% cheaper to RENT Washington County 8% cheaper to RENT8