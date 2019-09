Families across our region can take part in a free summer meals program from Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest said there are over 100 sites across Northeast Tennessee serving free meals to any school-aged children during the summer.

Families can give their zip code to learn about any summer meals site near them. Sites will be serving free breakfast and lunch.

Programs are underway now and run until early August.

To find a location closest to you, text “FOOD” to 877-877.