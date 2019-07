JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Former Johnson City Cardinal third baseman Nolan Gorman and former Kingsport Met outfielder Jarred Kelenic were announced to the 2019 MLB Futures All-Star Game roster Friday afternoon.

Along with these two, there's seven former Appalachian League players between the two rosters with the American League being managed by Appalachian League Hall of Famer Jim Thome (Burlington Indians, 1990).