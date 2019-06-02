Horse care; two local ranch owners talk about the commitment it takes to own a horse

Owning a horse can be a lot of work. Many people look at these beautiful and majestic creatures and think its an easy task when in fact it’s quite the opposite.

After several horses were found emaciated in Hawkins County Friday and taken to UT for treatment, News Channel 11 spoke with local ranch owners about what it takes to care for a horse.

Three ‘extremely emaciated’ horses in Hawkins County now on the road to recovery

Jason and Maggie Powell own Painted Acres Ranch in Carter County where they own and board horses.

They moved to Carter County in 2003 and opened up their boarding stable wherein the early 2000s they had as many as 40 horses. Now they have about 15 horses they take care of, but say within their years of owning a stable have seen several cases of horses not being taken care of properly.

The Powell’s want people to know about the time and cost it takes to properly own and take care of a horse.

“It is a lot of work. It’s one of those hobbies where it’s not like you have a boat or motorcycle and you put in the shed and not look at it or talk to it for a month or two or a rainy week. This is an everyday thing,” says Maggie Powell who has worked with horses since she was ten or eleven years old.

The Powell’s say that just owning one horse is a full-time job, and the cost of a horse can range in the thousands.

“This is a full-time task. It’s not like owning a dog. The cost and the difficulties is much more. So just the vet bill annually it’s going to cost you a couple hundred bucks. It’s going to add up to be somewhere around $2000 a year at minimum to take care of a horse if you own your own property,” said Jason Powell.

He said that if you board your horse the price can double, but it’s not just about the cost of a horse but the work as well.

“Its something where you’re looking at them every day to make sure their health and their fit. Every horse is very unique. You got to take care of their feet about every six weeks whether it’s trimming or shoeing. If you don’t have good feet you don’t have a good horse,” said Maggie.

She says that a horse can eat about 1-3% of their body weight a day and can live up to 25 to 30 years.

Maggie says that if you don’t take care of a horse properly, “they get skinnier and skinnier and it takes a lot to get that weight back on.”