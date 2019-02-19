Ground breaking ceremony held for new Bristol, TN middle school

Dozens of community members gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony for a state-of-the-art middle school in Bristol, TN. Students, administrators, elected officials, and supporters took part in the ceremony.

The ceremony, for the $32 million project, was held at 815 Edgemont Street, which is the future school’s address.



Twelve future and current students wore hard hats and helped break ground for the new Vance Middle School.



In additon, nearly 150 community members heard words from Bristol Tennessee Board of Education Chair Jill Harrison, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, City of Bristol Mayor Margaret

Feierabend, Bristol Tennessee City Schools Director of Schools Gary Lilly, and Vance

Middle School Principal Amy Scott.



The drumlines from Vance Middle and Tennessee High and Vance Middle’s honors choir provided entertainment.

Officials say they expect the new school to open during the 2021-2022 school year.



School officials say the school’s new design will promote academic, physical and social development of students — Including flexible learning spaces for student groupings or quiet spaces and even state-of the art safety and security features.



According to administrators, the new facility will have outdoor learning spaces and will utilize natural lighting.

