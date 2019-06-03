Greene County Health Department provides dental services to uninsured children

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Health Department has begun seeing dental patients, even those without insurance.

Even if a youth up to 21 years of age is not covered by dental insurance, the health department will provide comprehensive dental care.

The dentist can also provide emergency care for uninsured adults age 21 and over who are suffering from severe dental pain.

“We are pleased to be able to provide dental care for children again, as well as emergency care for uninsured adults,” stated Greene County Director Shaun Street. “Children can come to the health department for cleanings, sealants, fluoride varnish and extractions whether or not they have insurance. We can also treat adults age 21 and older who have severe dental pain but do not have dental insurance.”

For more information about dental services or to schedule an appointment, contact the health department at 423-798-1749 between 8:00 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.