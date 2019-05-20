Carter County Schools unveiling new ‘online academy’

The Carter County Schools System is looking to increase educational opportunities for all children in the region.

System Secondary Supervisor Danny McClain tells News Channel 11 the county will now offer an online academy for students K-12 free of charge.

“I think it is moving into the future,” McClain says. ” I think it is an opportunity for Carter County students.”

Students that participate will be given access to the state’s K-12 curriculum and will be able to work with Tennessee certified teachers.

The academy is offered through Odysseyware, a digital learning platform.

Odysseyware representatives expained at a meeting on Monday night that teachers are available to students for longer hours than a regular school day, up until 8pm.

Students, parents, and guardians will have access to see students’ work, schedule of assignments and be able to coordinate with teachers Monday through Friday.

McClain says the program is geared toward families looking to pursue a homeschool route, or for students’ looking to learn in a non-traditional setting. He says all students will be considered, potentially even those living outside of Carter County.

Each student enrolled in the online academy would be considered a Carter County student and the school system would recieve BEP funding for each of those students.

Carter County faced budget issues this past school year due to a decrease in student enrollement. School officials hope this program will help them combat their enrollment issue.

“We are looking to creat additional revenue,” said Dr. Ward, Carter County Schools Superintendent.

McClain says the first 100 students to enroll in the online academy for the 2019-2020 school year will receive a free Google Chromebook.

Enrollment will begin on July 1st, 2019. The online academy will launch in August for the upcoming school year.