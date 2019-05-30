Bristol schools director Dr. Gary Lilly named director of Collierville, Tenn. schools

Collierville Schools has a new top educator.

At a specially-called school board meeting Thursday afternoon, Dr. Gary Lilly was named Director of Schools for Collierville Schools, beating out four other finalists.

Lilly, who currently serves as Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ Director of Schools, replaces John Aitken who is retiring at the end of June.

Lilly has been Director of Schools in Bristol, Tennessee since 2009.

“While I wasn’t necessarily looking to make a move, I am thrilled about this opportunity. I truly believe it is a great fit for me and for my family. It’s going to be tough to leave considering the many relationships I treasure here and the great things our district is accomplishing. I will definitely be watching to see the amazing work continue in Bristol,” Lilly said.

The Bristol, Tennessee Board of Education will appoint an interim director on June 17 to serve until a search can be completed for a new Director of Schools.