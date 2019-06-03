Adult Spelling Bee to serve as fundraiser for Literary Council

The Literacy Council of Kingsport invites you to test your spelling skills during its Spelldown: An Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Gypsy Circus Cider Company located at 2654 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport, Tenn. Come out and bring your friends, family and colleagues and enjoy a pint or two in support of the Literacy Council of Kingsport. Gypsy Circus will donate $1 of every pint sold. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the spelling bee begins at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets cost $15.00 and pre-registration is encouraged. Online registration is available at https://lckspelldown2019.eventbrite.com

The competition will feature individuals participating in single elimination rounds and will include a Championship showdown. The host will announce, define and use the word in a sentence and contestants will have 30 seconds to spell. If correct, contestants will advance to the next round and if incorrect, they will be eliminated. There will be additional perks available for purchase at the event including: the Rebuzz Perk for $5.00, players can have a second chance to respell a missed word; the Buzz Off Perk, for $5.00, players can pass on a challenging word and are given a new word to spell; the Stinger Perk for $15.00, at the beginning of the game players can purchase a whiteboard/marker to write out their words and are given 1 minute to spell for the entire game; and the Return To The Hive Perk, for $25.00, players who have been eliminated can buy back into the competition and enter into the Championship round.

Prizes, along with free entry into the Fall 2019 LCK Spelldown, will be awarded for the Champion and Runner-Up.

The funds raised will be used to serve the literacy needs of the Greater Kingsport community. All proceeds benefit the Literacy Council, a non-profit organization that provides free one-on-one tutoring for adults and qualified children to improve their literacy skills and help achieve their individual goals. For more information, call the Literacy Council at (423) 392-4643 or visit www.literacycouncilofkingsport.org