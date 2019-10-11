Trey Hensley: Music has always felt like ‘a calling’

Tri-Cities Original
Trey Hensley took his first guitar lesson when he was just 10-years-old.

At age 11, he was invited by Marty Stuart to the Grand Ole Opry. Hensley had met Stuart at the Appalachian Fair.

“I remember Marty asking me where I was from and deciding whether I would say Jonesborough or Telford,” Hensley said. “And I went with Jonesborough thinking more people would know that than Telford.”

That’s the night when Hensley decided to make music more than just a hobby.

