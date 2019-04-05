It’s Bristol Baby! From cow pasture to ‘Last Great Colosseum’

It’s a speedway of many nicknames.

The Last Great Colosseum. World’s Fastest Halfmile. Thunder Valley.

It’s Bristol Baby!

The half-mile track known as Bristol Motor Speedway has been a fan favorite on the Nascar circuit for decades.

“People know when they go to Bristol they’re going to see some action,” said Brownie King, who was in the stands for the first race at Bristol International Speedway in 1961.

At the second race a few months later, King was in the driver’s seat. He finished 18th.

But before the iconic track was built, there were just dairy cows grazing in a field. Then, a few businessmen heard about a man named Bruton Smith who’d built a big racetrack in Charlotte. They wanted one in the Tri-Cities.

But BMS was originally going to be built somewhere else.

“They wanted to build it about 6 miles down the road toward Johnson City and Piney Flats,” said BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell, “and the churches, the pastors and the farmers got up in arms and said we don’t want those race cars – we don’t want the loud noise and beer drinkin’ and all that in our town. Get out of here, you’re not doing it.”

So they decided to build it a few miles down and road instead. The rest was history.

“To think that these people with a dream and the guts to go after that dream led to us having something that we all know and love in this region, but one of the largest sports venues in the world right here in our back yard,” Caldwell said.

Ironically, the man who inspired the track, Bruton Smith, purchased it in 1996.

“Truth is crazier than fiction,” Caldwell said. “I don’t think you could make that up that Bruton was really the impetus behind that and then fast forward to 1996 when he purchases the place and really turns it into what it is today.”

Over the years, BMS became a fan-favorite on the Nascar circuit…a place where legends like Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt battled it out.





David McGee/Bristol Herald Courier Davey Allison won the spring race in 1990 by 8 inches over Mark Martin

Photo courtesy BMS Cale Yarborough celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Southeastern 500 in the spring of 1973. Yarborough led all 500 laps of the race.

David McGee/Bristol Herald Courier Rusty Wallace held off Dale Earnhardt and won the spring 1993 race at Bristol just days after Alan Kulwicki died in a plane crash. Wallaced honored Kulwicki with a “Polish victory lap” after the race.

EARL NEIKIRK/BRISTOL HERALD COURIER Terry King with Bristol Motor Speedway puts the finishing touchers on the Jeff Byrd 500 logo on Turn 4 at the speedway on Wednesday. Food City named the race in memory of Jeff Byrd after his passing for this Spring race instead of the Food City 500.

Jack Smith (left) and relief driver Johnny Allen shared victory lane after winning the inaugural Volunteer 500 at Bristol in July 1961. (Carl Moore collection)

JOHN BEACH PHOTO Alan Kulwicki celebrates his first victory at Bristol in the 1991 August night race.

Rusty Wallace leads a pack including Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jarrett and Terry Labonte through turn 4 at BIR in April 1987.

Dale Earnhardt (15) and Darrell Waltrip (11) battle for the lead in the Busch 500 at BIR in 1981. (?)

BMS Photo Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison

David McGee/Bristol Herald Courier Dale Earnhardt pit stop at Bristol during the spring race in 1986.

BHC File Photo Dale in Victory Lane at BMS in August 1988

Bristol Herald Courier File photo #3 Dale Earnhart races Rusty Wallace around the high banks of Bristol durng the 1985 Valleydale 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.







































“[Bruton] is a visionary like none other. And it wouldn’t have happened without him,” Caldwell said.

And over the decades, the property transformed from a farm to a coliseum that can hold more than 150,000 people, about the entire population of Sullivan County.

“You’re driving through the hills of northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia and all of a sudden BOOM, up out of the ground pops this coliseum,” Caldwell said.

He added the future of BMS will include more than just racing.

“We’re going to try some things we haven’t tried in the past, and they’re things that I think will work very well in this market,” he said.

While Caldwell wouldn’t release specifics, he revealed more football games, concerts, and other events are in the works.

“We are a historic race track that everyone around the world knows, so how do we make sure we turn that into an entertainment venue for football, music, other sports, other entertainment – I want us to be fully down that path and that’s what we’re working hard on,” he said.

Brownie King said he loves what BMS has become. And he cherishes his memories of the early days.

“To have something like that here in the Tri-Cities area is something special. Especially now,” he said.