Kingsport. Johnson City. Bristol.

Southwest Virginia. Northeast Tennessee.

There's no place on earth quite like the Tri-Cities region. From Johnson City to Haysi, Tri-Cities Original highlights the people and institutions that make our region so unique.

Follow Tri-Cities Original on Facebook and Twitter!

Born and raised in the Tri-Cities,has been a member of the WJHL team since 1999. His family roots go deep in the region, and he’s traveled through almost every part of it covering news on local TV since 1995. When he’s not on the job, he’s with his wife, two sons, and daughter. “They’re the best part of me,” he said. You may run into them biking on the Tweetsie Trail, hiking around Bays Mountain Lake, or browsing the shelves at the local public libraries.Follow Josh onand