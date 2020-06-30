Tri-Cities Orthodontics

Leighton Wood, DDS, MS



Leighton Wood, DDS, MS, ORTHODONTIST – KINGSPORT, TN & BRISTOL, VA

BOARD CERTIFIED – DIPLOMATE OF THE AMERICAN BOARD OF ORTHODONTICS

Dr. Leighton Wood is an orthodontist with offices in Kingsport, TN and Bristol, VA. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Middle Tennessee State University and his dental degree from the University of Tennessee. His orthodontic residency and Master of Science degree were completed at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He retired in the rank of full Colonel from the United States Air Force after 20 years’ service as an orthodontist and an orthodontic educator.

Dr. Wood is board certified by the American Board of Orthodontics and is a member of the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontics, the American Association of Orthodontists, and the American Dental Association.

Dr. Wood is one of the most experienced and leading providers in the Tri-Cities area of Invisalign® and Invisalign Teen® clear aligners. He was recognized by Invisalign as a Premier Elite Provider, meaning he has treated more than 1500 Invisalign cases and starts about 150 new cases each year. He is an Elite Provider and one of the largest Invisalign Teen providers in the area

Why Early Treatment?

While there is no exact age for children to begin orthodontic treatment, the American Association of Orthodontists recommends visiting the orthodontist around age seven.

By this age, most children have a mix of baby teeth and adult teeth, making it easier for the orthodontist to diagnose and correct tooth and jaw problems sooner and without surgery.

Benefits

EARLY TREATMENT ALLOWS YOUR ORTHODONTIST TO:

Correct and guide the growth of your child’s jaw to help the permanent teeth come in straight

Regulate the width of the upper and lower arches

Create more space for crowded teeth

Avoid the need for permanent tooth extractions later in life

Correct thumb sucking and help improve minor speech problems

Serving the Tri-Cities

Bristol

103 Linden Square Drive Bristol, VA 24202 (276) 642-0043 Hours: Monday-Thursday 8am-5pm

Kingsport

8 Sheridan Square #400, Kingsport, TN 37660 (423) 392-9898 Hours: Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm & Friday 8am-3pm

Services

INVISALIGN

If traditional braces are just not for you, it may be time to get Invisalign in Bristol. The convenience of the Invisalign removable aligners gives you the freedom to eat what you want and makes it much easier to brush and floss. Since the aligners are transparent, you can see unobstructed progress on your teeth as they straighten. Dr. Wood is an Invisalign Premier Elite Provider, meaning you won’t find anyone in the Tri-Cities area more experienced in this treatment.

BRACES

No matter your age, you can get braces in Bristol. Orthodontics for younger kids allows the doctor to diagnose potential problems and apply corrective actions to prevent them from being an even bigger issue as they grow. By the age of seven, Dr. Wood can start to correct thumb-sucking, arch width, and jaw alignment so that permanent teeth can grow correctly

Teens will be excited to know that they can add some of their personal styles to their visible braces with a choice of materials and colors, and, in some cases, we may be able to apply lingual or behind-the-teeth braces. For our adult patients, we have several options to fit your needs, preferences, and lifestyle:

Clear or invisible braces Ceramic or traditional metal braces Lingual braces Self-ligating braces (no elastic or metal ties)

