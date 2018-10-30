HAUNTED: What goes bump in the night around the Capitol?

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) - The Executive Mansion at the State Capitol changes residents every few years based on Election Day results, but some say there’s at least one guest who never leaves.

Capitol Police officers stand guard along the mansion walls and sometimes see light coming from the building when the first family is away.

“You can actually watch someone walking upstairs with a candle going from room to room to room,” Officer Joe Pugh said. “I’ve actually seen people here that actually aren’t supposed to be here.”

Officer Pugh used to work the overnight shift. About 14 or 15 years ago, he went on a routine patrol. While going up the stairs, he saw a woman in white by an old mirror.

“There she is and then all of a sudden she’s not there anymore,” he said.

The woman didn’t scare Officer Pugh.

“She’s there and she had a smile on her face,” he said. “It’s true, I saw it. If I had never seen it I’d never believe it.”

According to the Executive Mansion docent manual, 150 years ago there was a party at the mansion. Because of the icy weather, the first family invited a young woman in a long taffeta ball gown to stay overnight. When she departed early the next morning, her carriage overturned and she died. Some say her youthful spirit returned her to the last place she felt joy.

“The story goes, she just sort of stayed around not only as a protector but also for future generations to know what happened to her,” Michael Carey, the Executive Director of the mansion, said.

Footsteps and the rustling taffeta dress could be heard by some through the halls. The beautiful young woman supposedly showed herself to Gov. Philip McKinney, Gov. Andrew Jackson Montague’s brother and Gov. Linwood Holton and his family. During Tropical Agnes in 1972, the ghost supposedly kept a single light on in a 3-bulb fixture when there a was no power in Capitol Square.

According to some, mentioned in the docent manual, the ghost only appears to those she likes.

The mansion is the oldest occupied governor's mansion in the United States. It’s been home to the Commonwealth’s governors and their families since 1813. Their private residence is on the second floor, while the bottom floor has numerous historic artifacts, belongings and paintings of previous residents.

Carey says he’s never seen the ghost. As for Gov. Northam and the First Lady, Carey says to his knowledge they have not.

But the ghost’s presence is known around the Capitol grounds and is a way to remember the history beyond these walls.

“When you think about how old this house is that there’s got to be sort of people from the past still sort of around here,” Carey said. “It’s just neat to think about everything in the history of the Commonwealth that has happened here.”

You can check it all out for yourself too. On Halloween, Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam will be opening the mansion up to the public for a Halloween party from 5 - 7 p.m. If you’re interested in attending, R.S.V.P. here. All ghosts and goblins are subject to a security screening.