Deputies in Southwest Virginia search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVNS) -- Deputies in Wythe County are warning people about an 'armed and dangerous' man who is on the run.

Deputies said they are looking for Cody Ryan Drain. Drain is wanted out of Montgomery County, Pulaski County, and Wythe County for several charges including motor vehicle theft, drug charges, and eluding and escape. Deputies said a car he was believed to be driving was found in the Rural Retreat area on December 31, 2018.

Drain is 5' 6", 240 pounds, and has hazel eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Inv. Terry at 276-223-6000.