Tennessee man fatally shot while chasing car break-in suspects
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The search continues Tuesday for the two men who shot and killed a man who was following suspects who are believed to have been into cars outside his Bellevue home.
Erik Helffenstein was found dead in a field about 50 yards from Highway 100 around 2 a.m. Monday, according to Metro police.
Metro police said Helffenstein, 45, was shot to death in his vehicle while chasing after persons who were breaking into cars outside his Meadow Ridge Circle home.
Metro police say around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Helffenstein's wife saw two men in hooded sweatshirts breaking into their cars.
Helffenstein went to confront the suspects and chased after them in his Nissan Pathfinder, according to police.
“Mr. Helffenstein got very close to their vehicle at which point they opened fire on his,” said Metro police spokesman, Don Aaron.
“One of the bullets that went into Mr. Helffenstein's vehicle actually hit him and killed him.”
Police said Helffenstein lost control of his vehicle, veered off the highway and crashed into a field.
The suspects were reportedly in a dark SUV.
"I'm just devastated, whatever we can do for them, we want to be here for them," said neighbor David Hout. "But I just can't imagine, it's hard to explain it to my daughter this morning. She heard us talking and it's just awful. A really good guy, great sense of humor, awesome individual, good friend"
Residents who live in the Traceside subdivision where Helffenstein lived said their community has been rocked by the violent death of their neighbor.
“Just shocked,” said neighbor Matt Cooley. “It's just a horrible, horrible accident.”
WKRN confirmed that Helffenstein was a Nissan employee. The company released this statement Monday morning:
We are saddened to learn of Erik's passing. Our deepest sympathies are with his family members, friends and colleagues.
Councilmember Dave Rosenberg said a community meeting has been scheduled for Thursday at the Bellevue YMCA on Highway 100 at 7 p.m. where Metro officers from the West precinct will provide information and answer questions.
Metro police asked residents in the Traceside subdivision off Highway 100 whose vehicles were tampered with, or anyone with home surveillance video to please call 615-862-8600.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Effort being made to bring hundreds of federal jobs to former Alpha Natural Resources building
- "A matter of time" before Tri-Cities sees opioid overdose outbreak; health officials prepare
- Washington County, TN schools to install sex-offender-flagging system in every building
- Hug-A-Thon helps raise money for Miracle Field
- Ground broken on new complex at NeSCC
- Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
- UPDATE: Indiana woman now charged in killing family of three waiting to board a school bus
- TCAT Elizabethton enters into an agreement with Kubota
- GALLERY: Multi-state drug investigation nets 31 arrests, 17 at-large
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Virginia High advances to the Region D volleyball finals by defeating John Battle
Lady Bearcats topple Lady Trojans in straight setsRead More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tusculum's Pratt named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Pratt, a senior from Cocoa, Florida, rushed for a career-high 151 yards and scored four touchdowns in Tusculum’s 41-28 victory over Carson-Newman.Read More »
-
Bristol Virginia Public Schools encourages parents to use their app to submit bullying reports
Bristol Virginia Public Schools are pushing parents and students to submit bullying incidents through the Bristol Virginia Public Schools mobile application, following Monday's fatal school shooting in North Carolina which officials say sparked from bullying.Read More »
-
Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
Statewide vigils, including one in Knoxville, are planned for Nov. 1 demonstrating opposition to the planned execution of Edmund Zagorski.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New poll shows Blackburn, Lee leading with likely voters for Nov. election
A new NBC News/Marist poll shows some positive results for the Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Tennessee.Read More »
-
As season nears, men's hoops hosts Holding Court 6
The Bucs, who will play an exhibition game against Southern Wesleyan on Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Freedom HallRead More »