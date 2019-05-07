Tennessee

State trooper killed in interstate crash in West Tennessee

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper has been killed in a crash in West Tennessee.  

THP confirmed Trooper Matthew Gatti of the Memphis district, was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 40 in Madison County. They said he was killed while responding to a call. 

The Tennessee Department of Transportation had to reroute traffic on I-40 as crews worked the crash Monday. 

 

THP released a statement and said in part: 

Our hearts are filled with much grief and sadness. The family of Trooper Gatti is in our deepest thoughts and prayers. Please keep Trooper Gatti, his family and friends in your hearts and prayers. 

THP says they are not releasing details of the crash until the investigation is completed. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

