State trooper killed in interstate crash in West Tennessee

Matthew Gatti (Photo: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper has been killed in a crash in West Tennessee.

THP confirmed Trooper Matthew Gatti of the Memphis district, was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 40 in Madison County. They said he was killed while responding to a call.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation had to reroute traffic on I-40 as crews worked the crash Monday.

THP released a statement and said in part:

Our hearts are filled with much grief and sadness. The family of Trooper Gatti is in our deepest thoughts and prayers. Please keep Trooper Gatti, his family and friends in your hearts and prayers.

THP says they are not releasing details of the crash until the investigation is completed.

Gone but never forgotten!!!@THPFallBranch remembers Trooper MATTHEW “Matt” GATTI , THP Class 618......

🙏🇺🇸👮‍♀️

“Speak with Truth, Work with pride, Lead with Integrity!!

Rest well brother, we have the watch from here!! pic.twitter.com/CavARlIDM1 — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) May 7, 2019

Today, we suffered a heartbreaking loss of one of our own. Trooper Matthew Gatti of @THPMemphis was killed in a car... Posted by Tennessee Highway Patrol on Monday, May 6, 2019

Prayers for our Brothers and Sisters in blue. We work with the Tennessee Highway patrol pretty much on a daily basis and they are some of the finest in the business. Posted by Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, May 6, 2019