Lee, Blackburn top picks in Tennessee student mock election

(WJHL) - Thousands of young students, at various levels across the state, voted as if they were participating in the real-deal election.



Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett joined students and teachers at Germantown Middle School in Shelby County to announce the statewide results of the 2018 Student Mock Election.



Hargett said as of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, 56,470 students across the state cast their ballots for the offices of Tennessee governor and United States Senate.



For governor, Bill Lee received 36,458 votes representing 65% of the student votes in the mock election. And Democratic candidate Karl Dean received 20,012 votes -- that's 35%.



And in the race for U.S. Senate, Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn received 31,507 votes -- 57% of the students' vote and Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen received 23,819 votes, representing 43% of the votes from the mock election.



“The Student Mock Election is a fun and engaging exercise for students to participate in the election process,” said Hargett. “This is part of a larger effort to encourage civic involvement by students so it will be a natural progression for them to be involved when they become adults. I am very pleased with the participation from across the state and appreciate the teachers who worked hard to make this possible in the schools.”



Students from all 95 counties in the state participated. The state says the mock election is open to students in preschool through high school in public and private schools -- as well as home school associations.

Wednesday morning we found students at Science Hill High School participated, teachers estimating around 400 cast their ballot in this mock election.

According to Government and Economics teacher at Science Hill, Jessica Schiwitz, this is how the students at Science Hill voted:

Governor:

-Bill Lee 60%

-Karl Dean 40%

Senate:

-Phil Bredesen 52%

-Marsha Blackburn 48%

We also reached out to other school districts in our region to see if anyone else participated in this statewide mock election.

Kristin Waite is an 8th grade American history teacher at T.A. Duggar Junior High School in Elizabethton and said they had around half of their student population participate, which translates to about 250 students.

According to their mock election results Bill Lee won the Governor's race with 80% of the vote and Marsha Blackburn won the U.S. Senate seat with 73% of the vote.

This is the state office's second time sponsoring the student mock election. According to their website, "The Student Mock Election was first introduced during the 2016 presidential election, which drew participation from 165,968 students and 479 schools across the state."