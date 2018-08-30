Hamblen Co. deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy

Hamblen County Sheriff's Office (Source: Hamblen County Sheriff's Office)

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - Authorities in Hamblen County are asking for information from the public in the case of a missing teen.

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information on 15-year-old Isaac Holt. He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

He was last seen around the Long Creek Rd. and Old White Pine Rd. area wearing gray Nike jogging pants, a black Nike shirt, and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information please contact the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781 or Hamblen County Dispatch at 423-585-2701.

