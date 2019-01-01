Water conservation notice still in effect for Big Hill & Miller Smyth Chapel Service Area Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Lee County, VA. - Areas of Big Hill and Smyth-Hill Chapel are still under a water conservation notice from the Lee County Public Service Authority.

The Town of Pennington Gap Facebook page issued a statement today saying they had a crew come in to turn the water on at both sections to "maintain a safe and healthy community."

The Lee County PSA implemented the conservation that prohibits non-essential water usage in the areas for watering of lawns, the operation of and foundations, building and window washing, vehicle washing, and other measures.

Lee County PSA says they have storage capacity for approximately 2-3 days for water, "assuming normal usage".

The PSA says "Nonessential water usage is discouraged until an injunction between the Lee County Public Service Authority and the Town of Pennington Gap can be put into place."

Below is the release issued by PSA:

Lee County Notice_20190101144152

The water disruption is part of an ongoing legal battle between Town of Pennington Gap and Lee County PSA. The following notice was posted to the Town of Pennington Facebook page account.

This Public notice should also serve as an opportunity to keep The Town of Pennington residents informed of the unfortunate situation between The Town and Lee County PSA. In June 2018 The Town issued a notice to Lee County PSA customers of an interruption to their treated water service effective June 21, 2018. Due to the fact, LCPSA refuses to pay TOPG according to the updated water rates which took effect July 2017.

Lee County PSA obtained a 90-day injunction in July 2018. With the understanding of the court that a solution can be made.

Since this date:

The Town has provided all information requested by Lee County PSA.

The Town has also tried unsuccessfully to initiate discussions with Lee County PSA in an effort come to an agreement.

The Town has continued to provide treated water to Lee County PSA regardless of the facts that the 90-day injunction has passed and Lee County PSA continues to refuse to pay the past due amount which is currently $161,601.96

The Town is concerned with Lee County PSA’s unsound financial management in recent years, given the fact that they have been through an embezzlement investigation it resulting in a conviction. Also, The Lee County Board of Supervisors gave Lee County PSA loan forgiveness of $103,000.00 from tax dollars that are also paid by the citizens of The Town of Pennington Gap

The only action that has been made by The Leadership of the PSA since the injunction is the executive director received a pay increase and a 5-year contract extension.

The Town of Pennington sincerely apologizes to those affected by this situation however, we cannot continue to provide treated water at an increasing monetary loss. The Town has offered to create a payment plan for Lee County PSA for the past due amount in order to keep services on. The Lee County PSA has been notified they have until the close of business Monday, December 31st to make necessary arrangements to keep from services being interrupted.

Calls were made to both organizations by WJHL. This is a developing story. Stay up to date with News Channel 11 for more details.