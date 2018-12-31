Washington County, VA sheriff not seeking reelection

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sheriff Fred Newman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA. (WJHL) - Washington County Virginia Fred Newman has announced he will not seek reelection for a sixth term as the county’s sheriff’.

“In my almost 20 years tenure as sheriff, our country has seen tremendous growth and change,” Newman said in a statement issued to News Channel 11. “The way the criminal element operates has made the job of law enforcement much more difficult than in previous times. To meet these ever-changing law enforcement needs, our sheriff’s office gas grown approximately from 70 appoint personnel to over 100.

Newman is a 38-year law enforcement veteran, starting his career in 1975 within the Chilhowie Police Department. He later moved into the Virginia State Police department before officially joining the county office’s as a sheriff in 1999. He took office in Jan. 2000.

“Two accomplishments that I am extremely proud of during my tenure as sheriff is our sheriff’s office accreditation which was attained in 2006. The agency has been reaccredited three times since the initial accreditation. This shows consistency in overall operations and professionalism of our sheriff’s office. The other accomplishment for which I am extremely proud and thankful for is working with our county Board of Supervisors and county School Board to attain funding to place a school resource officer in every school in Washington County. In today’s society, the safety of our students, faculty and staff is of paramount importance.”

“It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Washington County Virginia as their sheriff” stated Sheriff Newman.