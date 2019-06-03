Virginia State Police investigate three-vehicle fatal crash in Russell County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va, (WJHL) -- The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a Route 19 three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

A 2018 GMC Sierra was going south down Route 19 when it struck a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt that had pulled out in front of it. The GMC was unable to avoid hitting the Chevrolet.

The impact of the collision made the GMC spin around and strike a southbound 2016 Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cobalt, Sara U. Reynolds of Swords Creek, Virginia, was transported to Russell County Medical Center.

She succumbed to her injuries at the medical center.

Reynolds had been wearing a seat belt.