Virginia Mega Millions up to $425 million for Tuesday drawing

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 12:24 PM EST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 12:24 PM EST

VIRGINIA (WJHL) - Someone could be ringing in the New Year with millions of dollars in Virginia. 

Virginia Lottery officials have announced the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $425 million for the Jan. 1 drawing. 

 

 

 

