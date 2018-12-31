Virginia Mega Millions up to $425 million for Tuesday drawing
VIRGINIA (WJHL) - Someone could be ringing in the New Year with millions of dollars in Virginia.
Virginia Lottery officials have announced the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $425 million for the Jan. 1 drawing.
