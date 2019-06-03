Virginia Highlands offering priority academic advising in response to VA Tech over-enrollment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) -- According to a release from Virginia Highlands Community College, the community college is providing priority academic advising for those in-state freshmen affected by the over-enrollment strain at Virginia Tech.

VHCC will be providing this advising from June 3-6, with after-hour options for those affected by the over-enrollment strain.

Virginia Tech had been expecting its incoming class to be made up of about 6,600, but the count grew to more than 8,000. This prompted Virginia Tech to offer select incoming freshmen the GRANT2020, which will provide students reimbursement for courses taken at a Virginia community college.

VHCC says that they have "a strong transfer partnership and relationship with Virginia Tech."

"We're ready to welcome students who have received a notice from Virginia Tech," said Dr. Stacy E. Thomas, Vice President of Instruction and Student Services at VHCC. "And, we're willing to extend our office hours to accommodate those who need to make an informed decision ahead of Virginia Tech's June 6 deadline."

Thomas said that VHCC is well-prepared to provide affected students with a strong academic start with courses that will transfer seamlessly to Virginia Tech.

Incoming, in-state freshmen impacted by this decision are those with the following majors

General engineering

Mechanical engineering

Aerospace engineering

Biomedical engineering

Biology

University studies

Exploring technologies

Virginia Tech offered the incentive to delay enrollment to 1,559 in-state freshmen.