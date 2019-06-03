Virginia Highlands offering priority academic advising in response to VA Tech over-enrollment
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) -- According to a release from Virginia Highlands Community College, the community college is providing priority academic advising for those in-state freshmen affected by the over-enrollment strain at Virginia Tech.
PREVIOUS STORY: Virginia Tech wants to pay students to delay their start date for a year
VHCC will be providing this advising from June 3-6, with after-hour options for those affected by the over-enrollment strain.
Virginia Tech had been expecting its incoming class to be made up of about 6,600, but the count grew to more than 8,000. This prompted Virginia Tech to offer select incoming freshmen the GRANT2020, which will provide students reimbursement for courses taken at a Virginia community college.
VHCC says that they have "a strong transfer partnership and relationship with Virginia Tech."
"We're ready to welcome students who have received a notice from Virginia Tech," said Dr. Stacy E. Thomas, Vice President of Instruction and Student Services at VHCC. "And, we're willing to extend our office hours to accommodate those who need to make an informed decision ahead of Virginia Tech's June 6 deadline."
Thomas said that VHCC is well-prepared to provide affected students with a strong academic start with courses that will transfer seamlessly to Virginia Tech.
Incoming, in-state freshmen impacted by this decision are those with the following majors
- General engineering
- Mechanical engineering
- Aerospace engineering
- Biomedical engineering
- Biology
- University studies
- Exploring technologies
Virginia Tech offered the incentive to delay enrollment to 1,559 in-state freshmen.
More Stories
-
- Autopsy report of February officer-involved shooting reveals new details
- THP urges drivers to prepare for hands-free law going into effect July 1st
- Bristol police holding "active shooter response classes" to inform public
- Longtime Kingsport restaurant 'Skip's' closing
- M&M's announces luxury 'glamping' experience for BMS fall race
- Locals react to Gov. Ralph Northam calling for stricter gun laws and Virginia Beach Shooting
- Erwin attorney temporarily suspended
- Classmates raise money for NC teen who lost leg in shark attack
- Washington County woman charged with identity theft
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Runners to take on streets of Downtown Johnson City for 3rd annual 'Downtown Mile' New
Time to lace up your running shoes! Today is National Running Day and to celebrate, Johnson City is hosting the third annual 'Downtown Mile'.Read More »
-
Longtime Kingsport restaurant 'Skip's' closing New
News Channel 11 has learned a Kingsport staple is shutting its doors.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Middle TN raccoon hitches ride on car's hood New
An unexpected, masked hitchhiker made for a big surprise for one Middle Tennessee family.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Autopsy report of February officer-involved shooting reveals new details
The autopsies of Sergeant Steven B. Hinkle of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and Jackie Pendergrass were released by request to News Channel 11.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bass Pro Shops donating fishing poles in Bristol to youth organizations
The Bass Pro Shops on Bass Pro Drive in Bristol will be giving out over 130 rods and 190 reels to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Washington County woman charged with identity theft
The victim discovered that her stolen information had been put on a duplicated driver's license.Read More »