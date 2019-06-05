University of Tennessee to consider tuition and fee increases at all campuses

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. University of Tennessee (Source: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees has released proposed tuition and fee increases that will be considered at an upcoming meeting.

The university has proposed a 2% increase in tuition and fees for students at UT Knoxville. This would be an increase of $258 from last fiscal year. The extra money would go towards tuition, student programs and services and a library fee.

The university has also proposed a 2.5% increase in tuition and fees for students at UT Chattanooga and UT Martin. This would be an increase of $216 at UT Chattanooga and an increase of $236 at UT Martin from last fiscal year. The extra money would go towards the cost of additional students and programs.

The proposals would mark the fifth straight year of increases under 3% at all campuses.

The Board of Trustees will consider the proposed increases at an upcoming meeting on June 21.

The University is asking for student and public feedback on the proposed increases. You can find the forms here.

The public comment period will end June 20 at 6:00 p.m.