TWRA warns of bogus fishing license sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Wildlife officials are warning anglers about bogus websites that appear to sell fishing licenses, but don't actually sell legal licenses.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says it recently discovered two such websites:

According to TWRA, the websites will take your money but you will not end up with a legal Tennessee fishing license.

To purchase a real license, visit gooutdoorstennessee.com.