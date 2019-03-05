Tusculum University alum affected by tornado in Georgia Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TALBOTTEN, Ga. (WJHL) - The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit southeast Alabama and killed nearly two dozen people was an E-F4, with wind speeds of 170 mph.

Talbotton, Georgia also got hit by the storms.

"We really didn't know it was coming so close to us and all of a sudden it hit and it hit us very hard," says Vinton Copeland.

There were no fatalities there, but a lot of destruction.

"It has been crazy. There's so much devastation here in our city and were just trying to recover. There's trees down. Houses are gone," says Copeland.

Copeland is a pastor in the area and an alum of Tusculum College. He says several of his church members' homes were destroyed.

"Some of my members lost houses. Some of my members' homes were damaged tremendously due to this tornado," he says.

Copeland says he's never seen a storm like this.

"We're used to some ice, cold winters, but nothing of this sort."

A community may have been destroyed by the storm, but people are ready to pick up the pieces.

"They're grieving but they're working. There are so many people on the ground who are trying to clean up the debris. We have so many shelters set up. We are a close-knit community, a close-knit family that sticks together so we're going to be fine."