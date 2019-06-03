TN House Speaker Glen Casada expected to return to Nashville today Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada (WTVF) [ + - ] Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Embattled Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada is expected to return to Nashville today, following his vacation overseas.

Last month, Casada issued a statement revealing his plans to resign from his leadership position when he returned.

"When I return to town on June 3, I will meet with Caucus leadership to determine the best date for me to resign as Speaker so that I can help facilitate a smooth transition."

Governor Bill Lee also said he is prepared to call a special session if Speaker Casada doesn't resign.

Back on May 20, The Tennessee House Republican Caucus voted 45-24 for a "no confidence" resolution for House Speaker Glen Casada.

Casada came under fire after racist text messages between him and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren came to light.

Cothern apologized and later stepped down.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 for the latest details.