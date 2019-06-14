TN Board of Regents to consider tuition and fees increase at community colleges, TCATs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The Tennessee Board of Regents will discuss a proposed recommendation to raise tuition and fees at the 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology that it governs.

In a release from the TBR, it was announced that the topic of raising tuition and fees across the College System of Tennessee would be one of the agenda items for the June 20-21 meeting.

On June 4, the board received a recommendation of raising the combined tuition and fees by 2.45%.

The increase would raise tuition by $102 and mandatory fees by $7 each academic school year (two semesters) at the state community colleges. The total increase would be $109.

Tuition at TCATs would increase by $75 and mandatory fees would increase $19 per academic year (three trimesters). The total increase would be $94.

The increase was recommended to pay for some inflationary and technology cost increases.

TBR will also consider construction projects on their campuses.

For more information about the agenda of the meeting, click here.