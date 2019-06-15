Chattanooga Volkswagen plant rejects unionization

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Workers at Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have voted against forming a union.

A win would have offered the United Auto Workers its first fully organized, foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the traditionally anti-union South.

The vote of hourly workers began Wednesday and concluded Friday. The German automaker said in a statement Friday night that preliminary results show 833 employees voted against representation and 776 voted for it.

Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top Republicans urged a "no" vote, saying a union could cause economic harm.

In 2014, then-U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and then-Gov. Bill Haslam helped convince Volkswagen workers in Chattanooga to vote against UAW representation.

UAW officials questioned why Chattanooga should differ from Volkswagen's other major, union-represented plants worldwide, or Spring Hill's General Motors plant with 3,000 UAW-represented workers.