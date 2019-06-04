TDA announces rule changes to Tennessee hemp program

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of Tennessee Department of Agriculture)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has announced rule changes for the state's hemp program to better serve hemp producers.

The application period for a license to grow hemp is now open year-round.



Licenses will expire June 30 of each year, and all grower licenses issued in 2019 will expire in June 2020.



Federal and state laws require Tennessee hemp growers be licensed through TDA's hemp program.

Hemp processors will no longer be required to register through TDA.



TDA has licensed more than 2,900 hemp growers in 2019. In 2018, TDA approved 226 hemp producer applications.

While the 2018 Farm Bill removes hemp from the list of federally controlled substances, it remains illegal to grow hemp without a license through an approved state program.