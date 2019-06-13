Regional

Tazewell County offers reward for info related to hundreds of tires dumped

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 10:32 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:09 PM EDT

Tazewell County offers reward for info related to hundreds of tires dumped

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) -- Hundreds of tires were dumped on top of Clinch Mountain and the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect.

 

 

In a post by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office to Facebook, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors said they are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

According to the post, the act of dumping the tires was a deliberate act of illegal dumping.

To contact the sheriff's office, call 276-988-0645 or send them a private message.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos