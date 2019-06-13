Tazewell County offers reward for info related to hundreds of tires dumped Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( Tazewell County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( Tazewell County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( Tazewell County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ]

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) -- Hundreds of tires were dumped on top of Clinch Mountain and the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect.

The Tazewell County Sheriffs Office is seeking information on the identity of the person(s) responsible for dumping... Posted by Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 13, 2019

In a post by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office to Facebook, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors said they are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

According to the post, the act of dumping the tires was a deliberate act of illegal dumping.

To contact the sheriff's office, call 276-988-0645 or send them a private message.