Settlement reached between TVA and state over Gallatin plant lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority will have a lot of cleaning up to do now that a settlement was reached between the TVA and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
In a release from TDEC, the state announced that it has reached a settlement with TVA regarding the lawsuit over the Gallatin Fossil Plant.
The lawsuit was first filed in 2015 following allegations against the coal ash disposal practices at the plant.
The settlement requires TVA to remove 12 million cubic yards of coal combustion residuals from its active coal ash ponds at the Gallatin Fossil Plant, as well as remediate the area. The release also says that ss part of the agreement, TVA may either place the excavated material in a lined, permitted landfill or recycle the material for beneficial reuse in concrete or other construction materials.
TVA will also have to complete a final environmental assessment report to determine the contamination in the soil and water surrounding the plant.
Another condition of the settlement is TVA will have to close units at its coal ash pond complex in Gallatin by removing coal combustion residuals and remediating the area consistent with the Tennessee Solid Waste Disposal Act. Under the agreement, TVA must develop a plan for the removal of the material and submit the plan to TDEC for approval.
The removal must be finished withing 20 years of the submitted plans approval.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- UPDATE: TBI confirms identity of man killed in officer-involved shooting
- Nolichucky River named one of the Top 10 Best Rafting Rivers in the World
- New Tennessee Real-IDs to become available July 1
- Storm Team 11: Spring-Like Day
- Police: Missing Ohio man's credit card last used in Johnson City
- Kingsport woman arrested in grocery store on drug charges, identity theft
- Ballad says it informed Virginia health officials before stopping surgeries at Norton hospital
- Tazewell County offers reward for info related to hundreds of tires dumped
- Pastor, Knox Co. deputy who called for execution of LGBT persons 'no longer on active duty'
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Missing Ohio man found safe, reunited with family New
The missing Ohio man whose credit card had last been used in Johnson City has been found safe.Read More »
-
Unicoi County Clerk's Office to become qualified to renew handgun permits New
The Unicoi County Clerk's Office announced through a Facebook post that they will be undergoing training soon to become qualified to renew handgun permits.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fatal crash on I-81 in Abingdon leaves one dead
Virginia State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash in Washington County a few minutes at 4:53 a.m.Read More »
-
Local organizations to provide free car seat checks
Local agencies say they want to help make sure your child is safe while riding in the car.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nolichucky River named one of the Top 10 Best Rafting Rivers in the World
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The International Rafting Federation included the Nolichucky River as one of their Top 10 Best Rafting Rivers in the World.Read More »