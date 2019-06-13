Settlement reached between TVA and state over Gallatin plant lawsuit

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority will have a lot of cleaning up to do now that a settlement was reached between the TVA and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

In a release from TDEC, the state announced that it has reached a settlement with TVA regarding the lawsuit over the Gallatin Fossil Plant.

The lawsuit was first filed in 2015 following allegations against the coal ash disposal practices at the plant.

The settlement requires TVA to remove 12 million cubic yards of coal combustion residuals from its active coal ash ponds at the Gallatin Fossil Plant, as well as remediate the area. The release also says that ss part of the agreement, TVA may either place the excavated material in a lined, permitted landfill or recycle the material for beneficial reuse in concrete or other construction materials.

TVA will also have to complete a final environmental assessment report to determine the contamination in the soil and water surrounding the plant.

Another condition of the settlement is TVA will have to close units at its coal ash pond complex in Gallatin by removing coal combustion residuals and remediating the area consistent with the Tennessee Solid Waste Disposal Act. Under the agreement, TVA must develop a plan for the removal of the material and submit the plan to TDEC for approval.

The removal must be finished withing 20 years of the submitted plans approval.