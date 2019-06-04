Search underway for Kentucky woman missing with child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Logan County, KY Sheriff's Office

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) - Investigators in Logan County, Kentucky are asking for the public's help to locate a woman believed to have fled with her non-custodial child.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, Amanda Otero lost custody last week of her three-year-old daughter, Amya.

The child's father told investigators the two could be in the Bowling Green area but Otero also has ties to Tennessee, Indiana, Alabama and Georgia.

Otero could be armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Logan County Sheriff's Office at 270-726-4911.