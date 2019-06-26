Search for missing Virginia 2-year-old moving to other areas of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The search for missing two-year-old Noah Tomlin is expanding. Hampton Police say they're moving their search to other parts of the city.

It's been nearly 48 hours since Tomlin was last seen at his home near Buckroe Beach.

Police said they've exhausted all reasonable efforts to find Noah in the area near Buckroe Beach.

Officials said they're determined to bring Tomlin home. Meanwhile the community is anxiously awaiting for that to happen.

Hampton police tell 10 On Your Side they're leaving the Buckroe Beach area and they'll be reevaluating the information they have to determine where to go to next.

"We feel confident that we've covered what we needed to cover. Now it's important for us to shift to a new location," said Sgt. Reginald Williams.

The toddler was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday morning when his mother put him down for bed. Noah's mother reported him missing later that same morning around 11:30.

"The parents were cooperating with investigators throughout the night and that's where they remained at police headquarters for a good majority of the day," Williams said. "They were there on a voluntary basis and have since been released."

From drones to boats and everything in between, search parties are working around the clock. On Tuesday, dozens of people from Hampton fire, Poquoson, York County, and the state Department of Emergency Management went back out into neighborhoods and along the shorelines.

"They looked in cars, trashcans =- they looked anywhere to where a little one can get down and get into to hide or go to sleep," one neighbor said.

"Their hearts and minds are – weigh heavily on the fact that this is something we don't want to happen to anyone of our children or any children that we know," Williams said, referring to the search parties.

Meanwhile, neighbors living in Bayside Mobile Home Village said the last 48 hours have been nerve racking.

"Just everything that's going on, not knowing and everything happening right outside your window," the neighbor said.

Police said they're not giving up hope that Noah will be found.

"We ask the community to trust us as we put our heart and souls into this search," Williams said.

There's been a lot of social media chatter about police presence at the Hampton landfill. Police said they are not ruling out any scenario.

However, they said the activity at the landfill is more of a preliminary measure so they have a better idea of where they need to look at for any evidence should the investigation take that turn in the future.

If you have any information, call Hampton Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.