Police: Soldier wearing military gear opened fire into home
LAUREL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say an active-duty soldier wearing military-issued ballistic gear opened fire into a home and was then wounded by return gunfire and injured in a car accident.
News outlets report 24-year-old Eric Jerrod Davis, a soldier at Fort Bragg, was charged with attempted murder Wednesday. Scotland County Sheriff's investigators say he fired into a home early Sunday morning.
Authorities say he targeted someone inside the home and fired, with other people also inside. Davis was wounded when someone fired back, and then crashed his car while fleeing. Davis was reported "in a critical state and highly unstable," at a hospital.
Police said Davis was "wearing his military-issued ballistic gear," including a bulletproof vest, during the shooting.
It is not clear if anyone else was injured.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
