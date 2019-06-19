Regional

Police say Virginia woman shot 6 puppies, disposed of bodies

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 09:57 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:57 AM EDT

MIDDLEBROOK, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman accused of killing six puppies and dumping their bodies was recently indicted by a grand jury.
  
The Daily News Leader reports 40-year-old Betsy G. Hemp faces six counts of felony animal cruelty and six misdemeanor charges of illegal dumping.
  
Police say she shot the dogs and tossed their bodies over a steep drop-off near her home in November. The Augusta County Sheriff's office said the dogs were just 6 months old when they were killed. Court records say she admitted to killing the puppies.
  
Hemp is currently free on bond with a trial scheduled for Sept. 24.
 

